XLU, BOIL: Big ETF Outflows

Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the The Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund, where 13,700,000 units were destroyed, or a 6.9% decrease week over week. Among the largest underlying components of XLU, in morning trading today Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) is up about 0.4%, and Duke Energy is higher by about 1%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the ProShares ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas, which lost 1,300,000 of its units, representing a 28.6% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.