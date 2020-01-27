Markets
LLY

XLRN Soars, FDA Approves Triple Combo Pill For Type 2 Diabetes, MGEN On Watch

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Today's Daily Dose brings you news about Acceleron Pharma's pulmonary arterial hypertension trial data; FDA approval of Lilly's combination tablet containing three type 2 diabetes medicines in one pill; Merck's DIFICID tablets and oral suspension securing the regulatory nod in the U.S. and miRagen's near-term catalyst.

Read on…

Shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (XLRN) were up over 60% in extended trading on Monday, following positive results from a phase II trial of Sotatercept in patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension.

The phase II trial, dubbed PULSAR, achieved its primary endpoint of a statistically significant reduction in pulmonary vascular resistance.

The trial also achieved statistically significant improvements in the key secondary endpoint of six-minute walk distance (6MWD) and other secondary endpoints, including amino-terminal brain natriuretic propeptide (NT-proBNP), and World Health Organization (WHO) functional class.

XLRN closed Monday's trading at $52.87, up 1.58%. In after-hours, the stock was up 64.57% at $87.01.

The FDA has approved Boehringer Ingelheim and Eli Lilly and Co.'s (LLY) Trijardy XR to lower blood sugar in adults with type 2 diabetes, along with diet and exercise.

Trijardy XR provides three type 2 diabetes medicines in one pill, including Jardiance (empagliflozin), Tradjenta (linagliptin) and metformin hydrochloride extended-release. This combination tablet is the first single-pill option with three complementary mechanisms of action to help manage blood glucose in adults with type 2 diabetes.

According to the companies, Trijardy XR will be available in four different dosages, including: 5 mg empagliflozin/2.5 mg linagliptin/1000 mg metformin HCl extended-release; 10 mg empagliflozin/5 mg linagliptin/1000 mg metformin HCl extended-release; 12.5 mg empagliflozin/2.5 mg linagliptin/1000 mg metformin HCl extended-release; and 25 mg empagliflozin/5 mg linagliptin/1000 mg metformin HCl extended-release.

Jeff Emmick, Vice president, Product Development, Lilly, said, "We developed Trijardy XR because many people with type 2 diabetes need help managing this complex condition without adding more pills to their treatment plan. We look forward to making this new option available soon."

LLY closed Monday's trading at $138.31, down 0.55%.

The FDA has approved Merck's (MRK) New Drug Application for DIFICID for oral suspension, and a supplemental New Drug Application for DIFICID tablets for the treatment of Clostridioides (formerly Clostridium) difficile-associated diarrhea (CDAD) in children aged six months and older.

Dificid, a macrolide antibacterial drug, is already available in a tablet formulation for adults (18 years of age or older) for treatment of Clostridium difficile-associated diarrhea.

Clostridioides (formerly Clostridium) difficile, also known as C. difficile or C. diff, is one of the most common causes of healthcare-associated infections in U.S. hospitals.

MRK closed Monday's trading at $86.10, up 0.14%.

Shares of miRagen Therapeutics Inc. (MGEN) jumped more than 50% on Monday as the Company gears up to present new efficacy and safety data from its Phase 1 trial of cobomarsen in adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma (ATLL) at the 12th Annual T-Cell Lymphoma Forum on Friday, January 31, 2020.

Cobomarsen is also being studied in a global phase II trial in patients with mycosis fungoides (MF), the most common type of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, dubbed SOLAR. The primary endpoint data from this study is expected in the second half of 2021.

MRG-110 a phase II-ready investigational drug for the treatment for chronic ischemic disorders and Remlarsen a potential treatment in the prevention or reduction of keloid scarring, which is under phase II trial are the other compounds in the Company's pipeline.

MGEN closed Monday's trading at $1.46, up 50.52%. In after-hours, the stock was up 9.59% to $1.60.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LLY MGEN MRK XLRN

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular