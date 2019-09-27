XLP, TMF: Big ETF Inflows

Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP), which added 14,800,000 units, or a 6.6% increase week over week. Among the largest underlying components of XLP, in morning trading today Procter & Gamble Company The (PG) is down about 0.1%, and Coca-Cola Company (KO) is lower by about 0.1%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares (TMF), which added 1,950,000 units, for a 29.8% increase in outstanding units.

