XLP Provides Broad Staples Exposure, While PBJ Focuses on a Specific Sub-Sector. Which ETF is Right for Average Investors?

Key Points

XLP carries a much lower expense ratio and a higher yield than PBJ

PBJ’s portfolio has more sector diversity, but it trails XLP in 1-year and 5-year total returns

PBJ’s smaller size and thinner trading volume could create more friction for large trades

10 stocks we like better than Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust - Invesco Food & Beverage ETF ›

The State Street Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEMKT:XLP) and the Invesco Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEMKT:PBJ) both target the U.S. consumer sector, but XLP offers broader staples exposure at a lower cost and higher yield, while PBJ focuses on food and beverage with a more diversified sector mix and higher trading friction.

XLP and PBJ both give investors access to U.S. companies in food, beverage, and consumer defensive industries, but their approaches and underlying holdings differ. This comparison looks at cost, recent returns, risk, liquidity, and portfolio makeup to see which fund may better fit specific objectives.

Snapshot (Cost & Size)

Metric XLP PBJ Issuer SPDR Invesco Expense ratio 0.08% 0.61% 1-yr return (as of 2026-02-04) 10.6% 4.1% Dividend yield 2.4% 1.6% Beta 0.53 0.56 AUM $16.2 billion $102.5 million

Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year weekly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months.

XLP is more affordable to hold, with a 0.08% expense ratio versus PBJ’s 0.61%, and also pays a higher yield, making it more attractive for cost- and income-focused investors.

Performance & Risk Comparison

Metric XLP PBJ Max drawdown (5 y) -16.31% -15.84% Growth of $1,000 over 5 years $1,323 $1,293

What's Inside

PBJ tracks 31 U.S. food and beverage companies, drawing 89% of its portfolio from consumer defensive names but also including basic materials and industrials for added diversification. Its top holdings as of early Feb. 2026 are Corteva Inc (NYSE:CTVA), Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY), and Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST), each near 5%. The fund has been around for over 20 years and rebalances quarterly, which may introduce some turnover and sector rotation not found in traditional index funds.

By contrast, XLP is tightly focused on the consumer defensive sector, with 100% of assets in staples. Its 36 holdings include Walmart Inc (NASDAQ:WMT), Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST), and Procter + Gamble Co. (NYSE:PG) as the largest positions. XLP’s sector purity may appeal to those seeking a classic defensive tilt and less exposure to cyclical segments.

For more guidance on ETF investing, check out the full guide at this link.

What This Means For Investors

The State Street Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLP) and the Invesco Food & Beverage ETF (PBJ) are two sector-specific exchange traded funds (ETFs) that focus on the consumer staples and food & beverage industries, respectively. Here’s what investors should know about these two ETFs.

To start, let’s note that these two funds share some common attributes. Both consumer staples and food & beverage stocks are considered defensive industries, since demand for these products tends to remain steady — even in periods of economic stagnation or outright recession. Similarly, since many companies in these sectors are mature, they tend to pay dividends. Consequently, each fund boasts a decent dividend yield — 1.6% for PBJ and 2.4% for XLP.

Turning to differences, XLP casts its net broadly across the consumers staples sector, incorporating large holdings in retailers like Walmart and Costco, while also holding a significant position in product manufacturers like Procter + Gamble and Coca-Cola. PBJ, meanwhile, focuses more directly on food & beverage manufacturers and distributors. Top holdings include Hershey, Pepsi, and Sysco.

Performance-wise, XLP has delivered larger gains, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6% over the last ten years, while PBJ has generated a CAGR of 6.6% over the same period. As for fees, XLP boasts much lower fees, with an expense ratio of 0.08%, as compared to 0.61% for PBJ.

To sum up, XLP will be favored by many investors for its low fees, higher income potential, and better long-term performance. However, for investors with a particular interest in the food & beverage sub-sector, PBJ may be worth consideration.

Should you buy stock in Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust - Invesco Food & Beverage ETF right now?

Before you buy stock in Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust - Invesco Food & Beverage ETF, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust - Invesco Food & Beverage ETF wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $439,362!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,164,984!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 918% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 196% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 10, 2026.

Jake Lerch has positions in Coca-Cola, Hershey, and Procter & Gamble. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Costco Wholesale, Hershey, Monster Beverage, Sysco, and Walmart. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.