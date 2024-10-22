Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund, where 3,450,000 units were destroyed, or a 1.6% decrease week over week. Among the largest underlying components of XLP, in morning trading today Procter & Gamble is up about 0.5%, and Costco Wholesale is up by about 0.3%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the OFOS ETF, which lost 110,000 of its units, representing a 39.3% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior.

VIDEO: XLP, OFOS: Big ETF Outflows

