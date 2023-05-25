News & Insights

XLP Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

May 25, 2023 — 11:22 am EDT

In trading on Thursday, shares of the The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund ETF (Symbol: XLP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $73.59, changing hands as low as $72.63 per share. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund shares are currently trading off about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of XLP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, XLP's low point in its 52 week range is $66.175 per share, with $77.82 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $73.16.

