XLP Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund ETF (Symbol: XLP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $72.46, changing hands as high as $72.59 per share. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund shares are currently trading up about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of XLP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, XLP's low point in its 52 week range is $65.18 per share, with $77.82 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $72.50.
Also see: ENPT Options Chain
Funds Holding SWI
SNAX shares outstanding history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.