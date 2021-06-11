XLP, FTXD: Big ETF Inflows

Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund, which added 8,750,000 units, or a 5.5% increase week over week. Among the largest underlying components of XLP, in morning trading today Procter & Gamble is off about 1%, and Coca-cola is lower by about 0.1%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF, which added 100,000 units, for a 40.0% increase in outstanding units. Among the largest underlying components of FTXD, in morning trading today Gamestop is up about 3.9%, and Kroger is lower by about 0.2%.

