XLP Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund ETF (Symbol: XLP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $72.52, changing hands as high as $72.61 per share. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund shares are currently trading up about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of XLP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, XLP's low point in its 52 week range is $65.18 per share, with $77.82 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $72.88.

