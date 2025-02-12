$XLO stock is up 102% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$XLO stock has now risen 102% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $121,311,348 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $XLO:
$XLO Insider Trading Activity
$XLO insiders have traded $XLO stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $XLO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- SCIENCES, INC. GILEAD purchased 1,759,978 shares for an estimated $1,830,377
$XLO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 11 institutional investors add shares of $XLO stock to their portfolio, and 9 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BAIN CAPITAL LIFE SCIENCES INVESTORS, LLC added 781,367 shares (+20.6%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $615,482
- MORGAN STANLEY added 409,362 shares (+36.8%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $322,454
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 155,337 shares (+85.0%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $122,358
- ENGINEERS GATE MANAGER LP added 32,752 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $25,798
- TWO SIGMA SECURITIES, LLC added 31,174 shares (+234.9%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $24,555
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC removed 28,700 shares (-9.7%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $22,606
- MARINER, LLC added 25,317 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $19,942
