XLNX Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Xilinx, Inc. (Symbol: XLNX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $91.67, changing hands as high as $92.28 per share. Xilinx, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 3.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of XLNX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, XLNX's low point in its 52 week range is $67.68 per share, with $133 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $91.95. The XLNX DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

