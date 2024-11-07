XLMedia Approves North America Business Sale

XLMedia (GB:XLM) has released an update.

XLMedia PLC has successfully passed a resolution to divest its North America business, with the completion expected on November 13, 2024. This move will transform the company into an AIM Rule 15 Cash Shell, with plans to remain on the AIM market until key financial milestones are achieved. Shareholders should note that trading suspension is anticipated around May 13, 2025, if no reverse takeover occurs.

