News & Insights

Stocks

XLMedia Approves North America Business Sale

November 07, 2024 — 04:37 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

XLMedia (GB:XLM) has released an update.

XLMedia PLC has successfully passed a resolution to divest its North America business, with the completion expected on November 13, 2024. This move will transform the company into an AIM Rule 15 Cash Shell, with plans to remain on the AIM market until key financial milestones are achieved. Shareholders should note that trading suspension is anticipated around May 13, 2025, if no reverse takeover occurs.

For further insights into GB:XLM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.