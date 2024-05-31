News & Insights

XLMedia Announces AGM and Annual Report

May 31, 2024 — 10:47 am EDT

XLMedia (GB:XLM) has released an update.

XLMedia, a digital media company in the sports and gaming sector, has published its Annual Report and Accounts for 2023 and announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) to be held in London on June 28, 2024. Shareholders can access these documents on the company’s website, and results of the AGM will be made available thereafter. The company specializes in creating engaging content for its audience and connecting them with advertisers through its portfolio of premium brands.

