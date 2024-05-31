XLMedia Announces AGM and Annual Report

XLMedia (GB:XLM) has released an update.

XLMedia, a digital media company in the sports and gaming sector, has published its Annual Report and Accounts for 2023 and announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) to be held in London on June 28, 2024. Shareholders can access these documents on the company’s website, and results of the AGM will be made available thereafter. The company specializes in creating engaging content for its audience and connecting them with advertisers through its portfolio of premium brands.

For further insights into GB:XLM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.