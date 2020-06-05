XLI Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of the The Industrial Select Sector SPDR— Fund ETF (Symbol: XLI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $74.17, changing hands as high as $75.64 per share. The Industrial Select Sector SPDR— Fund shares are currently trading up about 3.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of XLI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, XLI's low point in its 52 week range is $47.71 per share, with $85.325 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $75.04.

