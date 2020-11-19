XLI, DJD: Big ETF Inflows

Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the The Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund, which added 8,000,000 units, or a 5.0% increase week over week. Among the largest underlying components of XLI, in morning trading today Honeywell International is down about 0.4%, and Union Pacific is lower by about 1.2%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF, which added 890,000 units, for a 38.2% increase in outstanding units. Among the largest underlying components of DJD, in morning trading today Chevron is off about 0.5%, and Dow is lower by about 1.2%.

