XLG Crowded With Sellers

In the case of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50, the RSI reading has hit 28.4 — by comparison, the RSI reading for the S&P 500 is currently 31.0. A bullish investor could look at XLG's 28.4 reading as a sign that the recent heavy selling is in the process of exhausting itself, and begin to look for entry point opportunities on the buy side.
Looking at a chart of one year performance (below), XLG's low point in its 52 week range is $39.7499 per share, with $51.80 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $46.68. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 shares are currently trading off about 2.6% on the day.
Find out what 9 other oversold stocks you need to know about »
Also see: Funds Holding PPTB
Assured Guaranty Past Earnings
AHR Historical PE Ratio
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.