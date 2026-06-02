XLF vs. VFH: The Megabank-Tilted Fund Against the Broader Financial Sector Alternative

Key Points

State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF manages significantly more assets under management (AUM) and has a more concentrated portfolio than Vanguard Financials ETF.

Both funds carry nearly identical expense ratios and trailing-12-month dividend yields, though Vanguard Financials ETF has achieved a higher 1-year total return.

Vanguard Financials ETF holds over 400 positions for broad sector coverage while State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF targets approximately 76 holdings within the S&P 500.

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State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEMKT:XLF) and Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEMKT:VFH) provide heavy exposure to U.S. banks and insurance companies, though they differ significantly in portfolio concentration and market capitalization.

Financial stocks often serve as a bellwether for the broader economy, as their health is tied to interest rates, lending activity, and capital market strength. Both the Vanguard fund and the State Street fund provide efficient ways to gain exposure to this sector, but they differ in how deep they dive into the market. While one offers a blue chip focus, the other casts a wider net across the industry.

Snapshot (cost & size)

Metric VFH XLF Issuer Vanguard SPDR Expense ratio 0.09% 0.08% 1-yr return (as of June 1, 2026) 4.30% 2.50% Dividend yield 1.50% 1.50% Beta 0.90 0.86 AUM $13.7 billion $49.3 billion

Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.

The cost of ownership for both funds is exceptionally low, making them some of the most affordable sector-specific options available. The State Street fund carries a 0.08% expense ratio, while the Vanguard fund follows closely with a 0.09% fee. Additionally, both ETFs currently offer an identical trailing-12-month dividend yield of 1.50%, meaning that investors may find little difference in the immediate income generated by these two vehicles.

Performance & risk comparison

Metric VFH XLF Max drawdown (5 yr) (25.70%) (25.80%) Growth of $1,000 over 5 years (total return) $1,484.0 $1,464.0

What's inside

The State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEMKT:XLF) focuses its assets on the largest financial institutions within the S&P 500, resulting in a portfolio of 76 holdings. Its largest positions include Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK-B) at 11.99%, JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) at 10.96%, and Visa (NYSE:V) at 7.48%. Launched in 1998, it has paid $0.79 per share in dividends over the trailing 12 months. This concentration could make the fund more sensitive to the performance of mega-cap banks.

The Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEMKT:VFH) takes a broader approach by holding 404 positions. Its top holdings include JPMorgan Chase & Co. at 9.52%, Berkshire Hathaway Inc. at 7.73%, and Mastercard (NYSE:MA) at 5.05%. The fund was launched in 2004 and has a trailing-12-month dividend of $1.94 per share. By including hundreds of additional companies, the Vanguard fund offers a more diversified slice of the financial landscape than its more concentrated peer.

For more guidance on ETF investing, check out the full guide at this link.

What this means for investors

The U.S. financial sector is facing headwinds in 2026, with both XLF and VFH posting negative returns year to date as tariff uncertainty and slower-than-expected deregulation continue to weigh on the industry. Both funds charge nearly identical fees, making the choice between them almost entirely about portfolio construction.

XLF is a good choice for investors who want reliable exposure to the largest, most established names in American finance. Its concentration in blue chip institutions like JPMorgan, Berkshire Hathaway, Visa, and Mastercard means the fund behaves more predictably and holds up better when smaller financial companies come under stress, as they did during the regional banking turbulence of 2023.

VFH is the better fit for those willing to accept more volatility in exchange for broader diversification across the full financial sector. Its inclusion of mid and small-cap institutions means it captures more of the upside when the broader financial industry thrives, but also absorbs more of the pain when conditions tighten. For long-term investors building a core financial sector position, XLF's simplicity and megacap anchor make it the more dependable foundation. VFH rewards those with a higher risk tolerance and a genuine conviction that smaller financial companies will outperform their larger rivals over time.

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Sara Appino has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.