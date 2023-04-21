Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the The Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund, which added 27,950,000 units, or a 3.0% increase week over week. Among the largest underlying components of XLF, in morning trading today Berkshire Hathaway is down about 0.2%, and JP Morgan Chase is lower by about 0.5%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the ProShares Ultra FTSE Europe, which added 30,000 units, for a 35.3% increase in outstanding units.

VIDEO: XLF, UPV: Big ETF Inflows

