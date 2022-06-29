XLF, GBDV: Big ETF Outflows

Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the The Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund, where 24,500,000 units were destroyed, or a 2.5% decrease week over week. Among the largest underlying components of XLF, in morning trading today Berkshire Hathaway is up about 0.2%, and JP Morgan Chase is relatively unchanged.
And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the GBDV ETF, which lost 175,000 of its units, representing a 36.8% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
