XLF, GABF: Big ETF Inflows

March 28, 2024 — 10:48 am EDT

Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the The Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund, which added 7,850,000 units, or a 0.9% increase week over week. Among the largest underlying components of XLF, in morning trading today Berkshire Hathaway is trading flat, and JP Morgan Chase is lower by about 0.1%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the GABF ETF, which added 100,000 units, for a 33.3% increase in outstanding units.

