Markets
XLE

XLE, TMAT: Big ETF Inflows

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE), which added 22,600,000 units, or a 5.6% increase week over week. Among the largest underlying components of XLE, in morning trading today Exxon Mobil (XOM) is up about 0.5%, and Chevron (CVX) is up by about 0.8%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the TMAT ETF (TMAT), which added 200,000 units, for a 40.0% increase in outstanding units.

XLE, TMAT: Big ETF Inflows
VIDEO: XLE, TMAT: Big ETF Inflows

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

XLE TMAT XOM CVX

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest