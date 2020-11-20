XLE, SIMS: Big ETF Inflows

Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, which added 27,850,000 units, or a 9.3% increase week over week. Among the largest underlying components of XLE, in morning trading today Chevron is off about 0.4%, and Exxon Mobil is lower by about 1.1%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the SPDR S&P Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF, which added 110,000 units, for a 39.3% increase in outstanding units. Among the largest underlying components of SIMS, in morning trading today Bloom Energy is up about 3.2%, and Carrier Global is lower by about 1.9%.

