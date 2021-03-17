XLE, RZV: Big ETF Inflows

Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, which added 29,550,000 units, or a 7.0% increase week over week. Among the largest underlying components of XLE, in morning trading today Exxon Mobil is trading flat, and Chevron is lower by about 0.1%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF, which added 1,060,000 units, for a 37.9% increase in outstanding units. Among the largest underlying components of RZV, in morning trading today Veritiv is up about 4.6%, and Qep Resources is relatively unchanged.

