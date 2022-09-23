XLE Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of the XLE ETF (Symbol: XLE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $73.42, changing hands as low as $70.62 per share. XLE shares are currently trading down about 5.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of XLE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, XLE's low point in its 52 week range is $50.15 per share, with $93.31 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $70.58.

