XLE, GLCN: Big ETF Inflows

Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, which added 8,250,000 units, or a 2.4% increase week over week. Among the largest underlying components of XLE, in morning trading today Exxon Mobil is up about 1.8%, and Chevron is higher by about 1.4%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the GLCN ETF, which added 300,000 units, for a 37.5% increase in outstanding units.

