XLE Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund ETF (Symbol: XLE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $89.22, changing hands as high as $89.39 per share. The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund shares are currently trading up about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of XLE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, XLE's low point in its 52 week range is $78.9823 per share, with $98.97 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $89.53.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.