XLE, CBON: Big ETF Inflows

Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, which added 10,600,000 units, or a 3.8% increase week over week. Among the largest underlying components of XLE, in morning trading today Chevron is off about 0.9%, and Exxon Mobil is lower by about 0.4%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the ChinaAMC China Bond ETF, which added 100,000 units, for a 33.3% increase in outstanding units.

