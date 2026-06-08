XLE Bets on Oil Prices. AMLP Collects Tolls. Here's Why That Difference Matters.

Key Points

State Street Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF provides broad energy exposure with a significantly lower expense ratio than Alerian MLP ETF.

Alerian MLP ETF offers a substantially higher distribution yield through its focus on midstream master limited partnerships.

Alerian MLP ETF has shown lower price volatility and a smaller maximum drawdown compared to State Street Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF over the last five years.

10 stocks we like better than Select Sector SPDR Trust - State Street Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF ›

State Street Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEMKT:XLE) offers broad energy exposure at a lower cost, while Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEMKT:AMLP) specializes in higher-yielding pipeline infrastructure.

Investors looking for energy sector exposure may choose between broad industry giants or focused income strategies. While both funds provide a window into the American energy landscape, they differ significantly in portfolio construction, costs, and tax treatment. Liquidity also varies, as the State Street fund manages a much larger pool of assets.

Snapshot (cost & size)

Metric AMLP XLE Issuer ALPS Funds SPDR Expense ratio 1.01% 0.08% 1-yr return (as of June 7, 2026) 19.3% 45.2% Dividend yield 7.60% 2.50% Beta 0.50 0.41 AUM $12.3 billion $40.4 billion

Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.

The price of admission for the State Street fund is significantly lower than that of its peer, with the Alerian fund carrying a 1.01% expense ratio. However, investors prioritizing income could find the Alerian fund's 7.60% trailing-12-month yield far more attractive than the 2.50% payout from the State Street fund.

Performance & risk comparison

Metric AMLP XLE Max drawdown (5 yr) (20.90%) (26.10%) Growth of $1,000 over 5 years (total return) $2,184 $2,533

What's inside

State Street Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEMKT:XLE) provides 100% exposure to the energy sector, tracking large-cap companies within the S&P 500. Its portfolio of 21 holdings includes major integrated oil firms such as Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) at 22.27%, Chevron (NYSE:CVX) at 16.69%, and ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) at 6.80%. Launched in 1998, this ETF has paid $1.49 per share over the trailing 12 months.

Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEMKT:AMLP) focuses on energy infrastructure, with its portfolio split between energy (98%) and utilities (2%). It holds 14 master limited partnerships and seeks results that correspond to the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index. Its largest positions include Plains All American Pipeline (NASDAQ:PAA) at 12.67%, Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) at 12.55%, and Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) at 12.48%. Launched in 2010, the fund has a trailing-12-month dividend of $4.02 per share.

For more guidance on ETF investing, check out the full guide at this link.

What this means for investors

Most investors think of energy as a single bet on oil prices rising or falling, and XLE is a classic example of that. When crude surges, Exxon and Chevron follow. But that’s not the case for AMLP. Pipeline companies don't profit from oil prices directly; they charge fees for moving energy through their infrastructure, more like toll roads than oil producers.

That fee-based model generates consistent cash flows regardless of where commodity prices go, which is why AMLP yields dramatically more than XLE and behaves differently during energy market downturns.

This makes XLE the more intuitive energy play. It’s a low-cost bet on the world's largest oil companies that rewards you when energy demand is strong. AMLP is an infrastructure income play that prioritizes steady cash distributions over price appreciation. AMLP also simplifies taxes for individual investors by issuing 1099 forms rather than the K-1 forms that direct MLP ownership typically requires, a practical advantage worth noting.

Should you buy stock in Select Sector SPDR Trust - State Street Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF right now?

Before you buy stock in Select Sector SPDR Trust - State Street Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Select Sector SPDR Trust - State Street Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $443,191!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,258,838!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 941% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 206% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 8, 2026.

Sara Appino has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Chevron. The Motley Fool recommends ConocoPhillips. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.