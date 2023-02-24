XLC Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of the The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund ETF (Symbol: XLC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $53.35, changing hands as low as $52.84 per share. The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund shares are currently trading off about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of XLC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, XLC's low point in its 52 week range is $44.86 per share, with $71.57 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $53.01.

