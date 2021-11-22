XLC Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of the The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR— Fund ETF (Symbol: XLC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $79.10, changing hands as low as $78.76 per share. The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR— Fund shares are currently trading off about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of XLC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, XLC's low point in its 52 week range is $63.28 per share, with $86.355 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $79.17.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.