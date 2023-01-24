XLC Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund ETF (Symbol: XLC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $54.23, changing hands as high as $54.65 per share. The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund shares are currently trading down about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of XLC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, XLC's low point in its 52 week range is $44.86 per share, with $76.57 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $53.90.

