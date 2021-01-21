XLC, IDLB: Big ETF Outflows

Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund, where 18,100,000 units were destroyed, or a 9.6% decrease week over week. Among the largest underlying components of XLC, in morning trading today Facebook is up about 1.5%, and Alphabet is higher by about 1.9%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF, which lost 100,000 of its units, representing a 28.6% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior. Among the largest underlying components of IDLB, in morning trading today Carnival is off about 0.3%, and Center Coast Brookfield Energy is lower by about 1%.

