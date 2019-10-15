XLB, PFI: Big ETF Outflows

Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the The Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund, where 12,000,000 units were destroyed, or a 17.0% decrease week over week. Among the largest underlying components of XLB, in morning trading today Linde is up about 2.3%, and Dupont is up by about 0.6%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF, which lost 650,000 of its units, representing a 37.1% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior. Among the largest underlying components of PFI, in morning trading today Moodys is up about 1.5%, and S& P Global is higher by about 1.1%.

