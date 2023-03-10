XLB Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of the The Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund ETF (Symbol: XLB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $78.06, changing hands as low as $77.76 per share. The Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund shares are currently trading off about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of XLB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, XLB's low point in its 52 week range is $66.86 per share, with $91.49 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $78.06.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.