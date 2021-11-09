XLB, CRPT: Big ETF Inflows

Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the The Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund, which added 6,650,000 units, or a 7.5% increase week over week. Among the largest underlying components of XLB, in morning trading today Linde is up about 0.3%, and Sherwin-williams is up by about 0.7%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF, which added 400,000 units, for a 36.4% increase in outstanding units. Among the largest underlying components of CRPT, in morning trading today Coinbase Global is up about 0.7%, and Marathon Digital Holdings is lower by about 1.1%.

