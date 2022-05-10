XL Group Q1 22 Earnings Conference Call At 5:00 PM ET

(RTTNews) - XL Fleet Corp. (XL) will host a conference call at 5:00 PM ET on May 10, 2022, to discuss its Q1 22 Earnings result.

To access the live webcast, log on at https://investors.xlfleet.com/overview/default.aspx

To Particiapte in the call, dial (844) 826-3033 (US) or 412-317-6026 (International) and referencing XL Fleet.

To listen to the replay, dial 844-512-2921 (US) or 412-317-6671 (International) with passcode is 10166231.

