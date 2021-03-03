US Markets
XL

XL Fleet shares drop over 16% after Muddy Waters takes short position

Contributor
Ankit Ajmera Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Shares of XL Fleet Corp, which provides electric drive systems to enhance vehicle fuel economy, fell more than 16% on Wednesday after U.S. short-selling firm Muddy Waters said it has taken a short position in the company's stock.

Adds background

March 3 (Reuters) - Shares of XL Fleet Corp XL.N, which provides electric drive systems to enhance vehicle fuel economy, fell more than 16% on Wednesday after U.S. short-selling firm Muddy Waters said it has taken a short position in the company's stock.

XL Fleet did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (https://bit.ly/3sOwQG6)

The company went public toward the end of 2020 through a merger with a blank check company in a deal that valued it at $1 billion.

XL Fleet provides electrified power-train solutions for U.S. and Canadian commercial fleet vehicles built by companies including Ford Motor Co F.N, General Motors-owned GM.N Chevrolet and Isuzu Motors 7202.T.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Ankit.Ajmera@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

XL F GM

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters