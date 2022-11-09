XL Fleet Q3 22 Earnings Conference Call At 5:00 PM ET

(RTTNews) - XL Fleet Corp. (XL) will host a conference call at 5:00 PM ET on November 9, 2022, to discuss Q3 22 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://investors.xlfleet.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx

To listen to the call, dial (877) 510-3772 (US) or (412) 902-0125 (International).

For a replay call, dial (844) 512-2921 (US) or (412) 317-6671 (International). Passcode 10172165.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.