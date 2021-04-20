XL Fleet Names Cielo Hernandez As New CFO - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - XL Fleet Corp. (XL) announced Tuesday the addition of Cielo Hernandez as Chief Financial Officer of XL Fleet. As CFO, Hernandez will oversee the Company's financial organization, including financial reporting, financial planning, internal controls, as well as treasury.

Hernandez's extensive experience and capability will also contribute to strategic planning, M&A, and investor relations.

Hernandez is a finance professional with more than 25 years of experience, with an extensive track record of leading global teams and strategies for both publicly traded and private companies. She has held various positions in finance, operations, procurement and information systems.

Prior to joining XL Fleet, she served as Senior Vice President and CFO of South Jersey Industries, Inc., a publicly traded energy utility company. She previously served as Vice President and CFO for the North America region at A.P. Moeller Maersk A/S, and held leadership roles at APM Terminals, Amcor and DIRECTV.

