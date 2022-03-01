XL Fleet Corp. Q4 Loss Drops

(RTTNews) - XL Fleet Corp. (XL) revealed Loss for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at -$15.12 million, or -$0.11 per share. This compares with -$38.38 million, or -$0.43 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 26.1% to $8.03 million from $10.87 million last year.

XL Fleet Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): -$15.12 Mln. vs. -$38.38 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): -$0.11 vs. -$0.43 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $8.03 Mln vs. $10.87 Mln last year.

