XL Fleet Corp. Q3 Loss Rises

(RTTNews) - XL Fleet Corp. (XL) released Loss for its third quarter that increased from last year

The company's bottom line totaled -$22.01 million, or -$0.15 per share. This compares with -$7.53 million, or -$0.05 per share, in last year's third quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 161.2% to $8.36 million from $3.20 million last year.

XL Fleet Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

