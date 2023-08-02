News & Insights

Xl Axiata Tbk PT - ADR (PTXKY) Price Target Increased by 14.15% to 3.10

August 02, 2023 — 01:59 am EDT

The average one-year price target for Xl Axiata Tbk PT - ADR (OTC:PTXKY) has been revised to 3.10 / share. This is an increase of 14.15% from the prior estimate of 2.71 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.01 to a high of 3.29 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 17.75% from the latest reported closing price of 2.63 / share.

Xl Axiata Tbk PT - ADR Declares $0.06 Dividend

On May 9, 2023 the company declared a regular annual dividend of $0.06 per share. Shareholders of record as of May 19, 2023 received the payment on June 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.07 per share.

At the current share price of $2.63 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.14%.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PTXKY / Xl Axiata Tbk PT - ADR Shares Held by Institutions

Renaissance Group holds 560K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

