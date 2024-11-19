XJ International Holdings Plans Board Meeting for Annual Results

Hope Education Group Co., Ltd. (HK:1765) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
XJ International Holdings Co., Ltd. has announced a board meeting scheduled for November 29, 2024, to approve its annual results and discuss the possibility of a final dividend for the fiscal year ending August 31, 2024. This meeting could influence investor sentiment as shareholders await potential dividend news.
For further insights into HK:1765 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Here’s Why Jefferies Says “Sell” Palantir (PLTR) Stock
- Shareholder Alert for Xiao-I Corp. (NASDAQ:AIXI)
- Comcast Stock Rises on $7B NBCUniversal Cable Channels Spinoff Plans
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.