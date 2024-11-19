XJ International Holdings Plans Board Meeting for Annual Results

Hope Education Group Co., Ltd. (HK:1765) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

XJ International Holdings Co., Ltd. has announced a board meeting scheduled for November 29, 2024, to approve its annual results and discuss the possibility of a final dividend for the fiscal year ending August 31, 2024. This meeting could influence investor sentiment as shareholders await potential dividend news.

For further insights into HK:1765 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.