XJ International Holdings Plans Board Meeting for Annual Results

November 19, 2024 — 08:40 am EST

XJ International Holdings Co., Ltd. has announced a board meeting scheduled for November 29, 2024, to approve its annual results and discuss the possibility of a final dividend for the fiscal year ending August 31, 2024. This meeting could influence investor sentiment as shareholders await potential dividend news.

