Xiwang Property Holdings Seeks Buyers Amid Receivership

Xiwang Property Holdings Co., Ltd. has announced ongoing negotiations for the potential sale of shares amid receivership proceedings, though no binding agreements have been made yet. The company continues to seek potential buyers, and shareholders are urged to exercise caution due to the uncertainty of the outcome. Updates will be provided as developments occur, following the Takeovers Code.

