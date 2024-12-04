News & Insights

Stocks

Xiwang Property Holdings Seeks Buyers Amid Receivership

December 04, 2024 — 04:10 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Xiwang Property Holdings Co., Ltd. (HK:2088) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Xiwang Property Holdings Co., Ltd. has announced ongoing negotiations for the potential sale of shares amid receivership proceedings, though no binding agreements have been made yet. The company continues to seek potential buyers, and shareholders are urged to exercise caution due to the uncertainty of the outcome. Updates will be provided as developments occur, following the Takeovers Code.

For further insights into HK:2088 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.