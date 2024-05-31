News & Insights

Xiwang Property Holdings Secures Unanimous AGM Approval

May 31, 2024 — 04:41 am EDT

Xiwang Property Holdings Co., Ltd. (HK:2088) has released an update.

Xiwang Property Holdings Company Limited announced the successful passage of all proposed resolutions at their Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on May 31, 2024. Shareholders unanimously approved all items, including the re-election of board members, appointment of auditors, and granting of mandates to issue and repurchase shares. The resolutions were passed by a 100% vote in favor, demonstrating full shareholder support for the company’s proposed actions.

