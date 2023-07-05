Xior Student Housing (EBR:XIOR) Price Target Decreased by 5.03% to 36.15

The average one-year price target for Xior Student Housing (EBR:XIOR) has been revised to 36.15 / share. This is an decrease of 5.03% from the prior estimate of 38.06 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 29.29 to a high of 46.20 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 32.40% from the latest reported closing price of 27.30 / share.

Xior Student Housing Maintains 6.07% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 6.07%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.44. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.27%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 46 funds or institutions reporting positions in Xior Student Housing. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 4.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XIOR is 0.08%, a decrease of 11.95%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.56% to 1,778K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 362K shares representing 1.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 211K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 212K shares, representing a decrease of 0.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XIOR by 0.15% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - DFA International Real Estate Securities Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 210K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 188K shares, representing an increase of 10.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XIOR by 10.02% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 142K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 130K shares, representing an increase of 8.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XIOR by 0.85% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 116K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 106K shares, representing an increase of 8.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XIOR by 7.06% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.