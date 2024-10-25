News & Insights

Stocks

Xinyuan Real Estate Faces Revenue and Profit Challenges

October 25, 2024 — 05:29 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Xinyuan Real Estate Co (XIN) has released an update.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co. reported a significant drop in revenue for the first half of 2024, with a 59.9% decrease to $155.6 million due to a downturn in the real estate market. Despite a decrease in gross profit to $39.8 million, the company managed to raise its gross profit margin through cost optimization. However, the net loss widened to $47.9 million, highlighting ongoing financial challenges.

For further insights into XIN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

XIN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.