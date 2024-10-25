Xinyuan Real Estate Faces Revenue and Profit Challenges

Xinyuan Real Estate Co (XIN) has released an update.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co. reported a significant drop in revenue for the first half of 2024, with a 59.9% decrease to $155.6 million due to a downturn in the real estate market. Despite a decrease in gross profit to $39.8 million, the company managed to raise its gross profit margin through cost optimization. However, the net loss widened to $47.9 million, highlighting ongoing financial challenges.

