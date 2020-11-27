Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. Q3 Income Rises

(RTTNews) - Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. (XIN) released a profit for its third quarter that advanced from last year.

The company's profit totaled $23.37 million, or $0.46 per share. This compares with $4.14 million, or $0.07 per share, in last year's third quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 31.7% to $655.41 million from $497.64 million last year.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $23.37 Mln. vs. $4.14 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.46 vs. $0.07 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $655.41 Mln vs. $497.64 Mln last year.

