Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. Earnings Fall In Q3

(RTTNews) - Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. (XIN) announced earnings for third quarter that dropped from last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $4.14 million, or $0.07 per share. This compares with $20.13 million, or $0.31 per share, in last year's third quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 16.4% to $497.64 million from $595.46 million last year.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. earnings at a glance:

