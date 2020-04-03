Markets
Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. Announces Fall In Q4 Profit

(RTTNews) - Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. (XIN) released earnings for fourth quarter that dropped from the same period last year.

The company's earnings came in at $33.94 million, or $0.62 per share. This compares with $70.10 million, or $1.13 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 16.5% to $0.91 billion from $1.09 billion last year.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $33.94 Mln. vs. $70.10 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.62 vs. $1.13 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $0.91 Bln vs. $1.09 Bln last year.

